BRIGGSVILLE - Donald St. Cyr, age 75 of Briggsville, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, at his residence.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, at 11 a.m., at CONWAY-PICHA FUNERAL HOME in Lyndon Station, with Pastor Alan Boeck officiating. Burial will be at Silver Lake Cemetery in Portage. Visitation will be held at the Conway Picha Funeral Home on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and on Friday from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m.

The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences visit www.pichafuneralhome.com.

(608) 253-7884

