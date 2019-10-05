RED BANKS, MISS./MADISON - Addrena “Supergram” Matthews Adams Squires, 91, went to her Heavenly Home on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 as she slept peacefully at home in Red Banks, Miss. where she lived for the past four years with her daughter Mona and where she received frequent video calls that included hymns, scripture and prayers from her daughter Pamela.
Ms. Addrena was born Oct. 25, 1927 in Madison, Wis. to Mamie Taylor Boxley Matthews and Olige Matthews. Ms. Addrena graduated from Madison Central High School in 1947, she was the first Black Cheerleader in Madison, she then attended the Wisconsin School of Music, where she studied voice. Ms. Addrena retired after working over 40 years at the old University Hospital and the old Dane County Nursing Home (now Badger Prairie). She served on many boards and committees. She volunteered at Randall and Hamilton Schools by establishing school stores to raise money to help teachers with much needed supplies. She also founded the Jason Seaborn Winston Scholarship Fund to help with college funding. She volunteered for 30 years at the VA Hospital. Her dedicated volunteerism earned her the Prestigious Lewis Hine National Award for Volunteer Service to Children and Youth in New York City in February 2001.
She always spoke fondly of her service with the Eastern Stars, a member since 1963. She held the position of Past Worthy Matron of Friendship Chapter #2, along with holding positions in many other organizations. She was a dedicated Dane County Foster Parent and loved her Mt. Zion Baptist Church Family as a member for over 65 years. Ms. Addrena was absolutely thrilled to be hugged by both President and First Lady Obama on several of their trips to Madison. She loved putting on her gear and watching Packer & Badger Football games and would watch just about any basketball game. “Law and Order-SVU” was her favorite television show, she said, “it’s exciting”! She also loved watching Bishop TD Jakes for inspiration as she was not able to attend church due to her illness.
Ms. Addrena is survived by daughters, Mona Adams Winston, and Pamela (David) Soward, son, Lawrence Adams III; and step daughter, Maxine Adams Broadway; and special son, Vernon Brown; and forever son-in-love, Johnny Winston, Sr.; nieces: Evelyn (Ira) Atkins, Marlieta (David) Beckman, Robin Matthews and Edwina Matthews; nephews, Leroy Banks, III (Butch), Rodney Abernathy, and Ollie Lamont Matthews; grandchildren, Pastor Althea Washington, Johnny Winston Jr., Sherishe (William) Lytton, Michael (LaQuisha) Reed, Jamal Soward, Jeramie (Erin) Winston, Camille Soward, Latrice Woods, Carmela Young, Dionte Crawford, Lawren and LaTonya Adams; and granddaughter-in-love, Angela Byars Winston; great-grandchildren, Tammie, Tasia, Mariah, Marcelis, Sekayi, Lunden, Aminah, Olivia, Nash, Rylei, Jasmine W., Jada, Jasmine R, Micaiah, Dylan, Jocelyn, Olu, Jynna and Zuri; great-great-grandchildren: Leilani, Sierra, Larry, Jamaya and Janiya; and many other loving relatives and friends, many of whom were her Prayer Warriors.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles; sisters, Willie Jo Withers Walker, Ollie Mae Matthews Banks, Rose Lee Matthews Abernathy, Beauty B. Boxley and brothers F.C.Boxley, Walter Boxley, Edward (“EB”) Matthews; grandson, Jason Winston; special grandson Frank BC,; nephews Edward “Buster” Matthews, Edward Eugene Banks, David Davenport; and ex-husband and friend, Lawrence Adams Sr.
The family wishes to thank Hubert McKenzie for his loving support over these past years and her special caregivers, Ms. Sarah Boxley and Ms. Jemia Boxley who cared for her with loving devotion since her stroke in 2016. The support this past year from Specialty Hospice in Olive Branch, MS was very much appreciated. Arrangements made by BRITTENUM & SON FUNERAL HOME, Holly Springs, Miss. and FOSTER FUNERAL HOME Madison, Wis.
The Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at MOUNT ZION BAPTIST CHURCH, 2019 Fisher St., Madison, Wis. 53713. Family visitation 11 a.m. and Service at Noon, Rev. David Smith, officiating.
To plant a tree in memory of Addrena Squires as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.