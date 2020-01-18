Sprout, Mary Margaret McDonald

WAUNAKEE/WESTPORT - There was something magical about Margie being from Newfoundland. Her kids knew it. Her grandkids knew it. And, boy, did her husband know it. Those glorious trips back to “The Rock” to visit Jack, Maisy, Jim, Regina, Geri, Percy and the rest of Margie’s family remain some of his most precious memories. Our beloved Canadian sweetheart, born Dec. 22, 1938, in St. John’s, came to the United States on her own nearly 60 years ago, fresh out of nursing school and not knowing a soul. It was during her time as a nurse at Cottage Hospital in Galesburg, Illinois, that she met Bill Sprout, pride of Roseville, who had his plate full working to charm Miss McDonald. Bill succeeded and the two were married, on Valentine’s Day of course, in 1962. Son Greg came along soon, followed by daughter Michelle. The family’s journeys took them to live throughout Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin, including many wonderful years in Darlington, Plover and finally Waunakee and Westport. Through it all, Margie shined with an amazing sense of style and grace. There was an elegance about her that was hard not to notice. Eventually, Margie put her fashion sense to excellent use, going to work at Yost’s, the iconic Madison clothing store. She loved her time with customers, always just the right person to help select a dress or choose a color, and especially ready with a kind word and warm smile. That kindness and gentle way was on display for her family, too, particularly the grandkids, Zoe, Ethan, Jenna and Will, who she loved with all her heart. Gatherings with Grandma and Grandpa were filled with love and laughter. Sadly, Margie parted from us on Jan. 13, 2020, at the age of 81. She leaves behind Bill, her husband of 57 years; children, Greg Sprout and Michelle Torre; their spouses, Andrea Zani and Eric Torre; grandchildren, Zoe and Will Sprout and Ethan and Jenna Torre; plus many relatives and friends throughout the U.S. and Canada. We are heartbroken at losing our cherished wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, aunt, neighbor, and friend. Margie was all of these and so much more, a true blessing from the true north, our dearest Newfoundlander. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church, 5460 Mary Lake Road in Westport, with visitation 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. before the service. In memoriam donations will be forwarded by the family to the Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin and Agrace HospiceCare, Inc. Goodbye, beautiful Margie, we love you.