MADISON - Warren A. Sproule, age 92, passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare. A visitation will be held from 4 - 7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at the Cress Center, 6021 University Ave., Madison 53705. Funeral services will be a 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Asbury United Methodist Church, 6101 University Ave., Madison, with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. A full obituary will follow.
