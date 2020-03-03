Sprenger, Judith A.

FITCHBURG - Judith A. Sprenger, age 78, passed away on Sunday February 23rd, 2020 at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, Wisconsin, following a long and courageous battle with interstitial lung disease.

She was born May 24, 1941, in Monroe, Michigan, and was the only child of Marshall Tilden Simmons and Helen Patricia (Cameron) Simmons. She attended Grosse Ile (MI) High School and went on to graduate from Eastern Michigan University with her bachelor’s degree. She married her high school sweetheart, Paul Carl Sprenger, and the couple moved to Minneapolis in 1962, where they raised their three children. Judy began a career teaching in the Minneapolis Public Schools, but due to her hearing loss was forced to change her path. Judy was a member and former president of the Minneapolis Junior League. When her youngest child went off to school, she and her good friends Joyce and Carol opened a boutique women’s clothing store, Mes Amies, in southwest Minneapolis.

Following her divorce and retirement, she and her new life partner, William C. Combs, moved to the Hideaway Country Club community in Fort Myers, Florida, where they enjoyed golfing, going to the beach, reading, and socializing with their many friends.

