Sprenger, Judith A.

FITCHBURG - Judith A. Sprenger, age 78, passed away on Sunday February 23rd, 2020 at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, Wisconsin, following a long and courageous battle with interstitial lung disease.
She was born May 24, 1941, in Monroe, Michigan, and was the only child of Marshall Tilden Simmons and Helen Patricia (Cameron) Simmons. She attended Grosse Ile (MI) High School and went on to graduate from Eastern Michigan University with her bachelor’s degree. She married her high school sweetheart, Paul Carl Sprenger, and the couple moved to Minneapolis in 1962, where they raised their three children. Judy began a career teaching in the Minneapolis Public Schools, but due to her hearing loss was forced to change her path. Judy was a member and former president of the Minneapolis Junior League. When her youngest child went off to school, she and her good friends Joyce and Carol opened a boutique women’s clothing store, Mes Amies, in southwest Minneapolis.
Following her divorce and retirement, she and her new life partner, William C. Combs, moved to the Hideaway Country Club community in Fort Myers, Florida, where they enjoyed golfing, going to the beach, reading, and socializing with their many friends.
She was most passionate about her family, always wanting her three children and eight grandchildren to be as happy as they could be. She was a caretaker of her partner Bill in the last few years of his life and also cared deeply for her Combs family including his four children and five grandchildren.
She is survived by her three children, Steven (Lara) Sprenger, Heidi (Sean) Stokes, and Sara (Gunars) Sprenger-Otto, eight loving grandchildren Cameron, Julia, Grayson and Annabelle Sprenger, Grace and Elle Stokes, Jordan Sprenger-Wilson and Maya Sprenger-Otto, and one adored great-grandchild Harper Wilson.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday March 8, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Skaalen Chapel, 400 N Morris St. Stoughton, WI 53589. Another service is being planned over Memorial Day weekend in Minneapolis, Minnesota. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Judy’s name to either UW Foundation, the pulmonary research and education fund: P.O Box 78236, Milwaukee, WI 53728-0236, (Online donations may be made at supportuw.org/giveto/pulmonary), or NAMI Minnesota: 1919 University Ave W. Suite 400, St. Paul, MN 55104 (online donations may be made at donatenow.networkforgood.org).
The family would like to thank the care team of Agrace hospice, the caring staff at Skaalen Heights Assisted Living and the many friends who helped Judy in the past year with visits, errands love and support. Please share your memories of Judy at: www.CressFuneralService.com.
Cress Funeral Service
206 W. Prospect Street, Stoughton
(608) 873-9244