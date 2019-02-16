PLAIN - Randall "Randy" Sprecher, age 71, of Plain, passed away peacefully after a long illness on Feb. 15, 2019. Randy was born July 22, 1947, to Gordon and Phyllis (Yanke) Sprecher. He graduated from Sauk Prairie High in 1965. Upon graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served six years, including a commission on the USS Nautilus, the first nuclear powered submarine. Randy was part of the crew to traverse under the Polar Ice Cap. While in submarine school, Randy met the love of his life, Yolanda Waite, of Saratoga Springs, N.Y., and they married May 11, 1968.
He received an engineering degree from Northeastern University in Boston. While employed by Olin/Badger Corporation, Randy designed a water purification system that was adopted by the US Defense Department for which he was awarded Federal Energy Efficiency Award by Secretary of Defense, Caspar Weinberger.
Randy was a devoted father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Yolanda; daughter, Kim; son, Scott (Courtney) and grandson Derek. Also surviving him are his sister, Susan (Robert Gold); aunts, Diane Niederer (Robert), Nita Enge (Maurice); uncle, Dean Yanke; along with many family and friends. Randy was preceded in death by his parents; and in-laws, Norman and Josephine Waite.
Visitation will be held Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., at HOOVERSON FUNERAL HOME, 251 Water St., in Sauk City. A Celebration of Life will be held on July 21, 2019. Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com