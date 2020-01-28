Sprecher, Bridget

BARABOO - Bridget Sprecher, age 62, died peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, surrounded by family and the loves of her life, her children, Bryce and Hillary. Bridget was born in Chicago, Illinois to, Watercolor Artist, Rita and, Homicide Detective, James E Coughlin, Jr. Upon graduating Good Counsel High School in 1975, Bridget furthered her education at Ray Vogue School of Design. Relocating North to Wisconsin in 1978, Bridget worked as a small business owner and phlebotomist before continuing her work in design. As a successful Interior Designer, she had a particular passion for kitchen and bath design; her kitchen, bath, and home became an ever evolving playground for her talents. Joy in her life came from spending time with her beloved children, animals of all shapes, kayaking, art, design, travel, dancing, gardening, and live music, especially the blues. She meticulously planned her gardens and flowerbeds with color drafts describing her vision. Her love of animals resulted in a varied menagerie of creatures that slithered, walked, swam, and flew; often to the delight, and sometimes exasperation, of her children. As befits a proper Irish woman and Chicago native, Bridget was passionate, stubborn, funny, and eternally hopeful. Her spark will be forever missed by those who know and love her.