Sponem, James Alan

MADISON - James Alan Sponem, age 69, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare. He was born March 9, 1951, to Ross and Margaret Sponem. After graduating from Madison LaFollette High School and the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Jim had a long career as a civil engineer, retiring from Raymond P. Cattell, Inc. He was a lifetime resident of the Eastside of Madison, and he enjoyed playing fast pitch softball, over the years playing for many teams like Chief Autoparts, Madison Farm and Madtown Flyers. Jim's passion for skiing and riding his Harley was instilled in his family. Jim took pride in providing an open home to any and all and being the connecting point for many friends and family. He was constantly giving his time and talent to so many people and organizations, and truly embodied what it meant to work hard and play hard. As a final act of generosity, James donated his body to the UW School of Medicine.