MADISON—Richard W. “Dick” Spoerle, age 85, died on Monday, July 23, 2018, at his home in Madison. Richard was born on July 22, 1933, in Montfort, Wis., the son of Phil and Mae Spoerle. He married Betty Lou Spraggon on Nov. 29, 1958. Dick worked as an optician at Davis Duehr Eye Clinic in Madison for over 30 years, and also moonlighted as a bartender at The Congress Bar.
Dick is survived by three children, Jeff (Janelle) Spoerle of Cottage Grove, Brenda Spoerle of McFarland and Cindy Spoerle (Joel Carey) of Prairie du Sac; four grandchildren, Shane and Travis Spoerle, Steven Van Gilder, and Crystal (Mike) Wooldridge; two step-grandchildren, Gwen and Jane Carey; three great-grandchildren, Paeton and Conner Wooldridge and Ethan Van Gilder; sisters, Kate Mitchell of Mineral Point and Caroline Wolenec of Fitchburg; son-in-law, Matt Van Gilder of Jacksonville, Fla.; and extended family member, Michael Everson. Dick was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty Lou; daughter, Kathy Van Gilder; brothers, Fritz, Harold, Bud and Ralph; and sister, Jean Kelly.
A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., on Sunday, July 29, 2018, at the SOMAN-LARSON FUNERAL HOME, in Montfort, followed by a graveside service at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Montfort.
A gathering to celebrate Dick’s life will be held from 12 noon to 4 p.m., on Saturday, August 4, 2018, at WISCONSIN BREWING COMPANY, in Verona. Online condolences may be made at www.larsonfuneralhomes.com.