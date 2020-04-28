Splinter, Jr., Frank Jerome

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JANESVILLE - Frank Jerome Splinter, Jr., age 87 of Janesville, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Rock Haven Nursing Home from complications of diabetes. He was born on Feb. 17, 1933, in Janesville, the son of Frank Sr. and Grace (Greenwood) Splinter. On March 31, 1951, he married Mary Theresa Kelly-Lohrman. Mary preceded him in death in 2002, and on Sept. 11, 2004 he was united in marriage to Mary Kathryn Abrahamson.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Frank was employed by General Motors for 30 years retiring in 1980 and for 20 years at SSI Technologies, retiring again in 2011 at age 78. In between jobs, he worked for Van Galder Bus Company and ran a small engine repair business out of his home. He loved spending time with his family and friends watching football (Badgers and Packers), bowling, camping, fishing, hunting, especially elk in Montana with his son, trips to the casino with his daughters and traveling with Mary Kathryn. He was a member of St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, its Fellowship Club and enjoyed volunteering at the church.