Splinter, Jr., Frank Jerome

JANESVILLE - Frank Jerome Splinter, Jr., age 87 of Janesville, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Rock Haven Nursing Home from complications of diabetes. He was born on Feb. 17, 1933, in Janesville, the son of Frank Sr. and Grace (Greenwood) Splinter. On March 31, 1951, he married Mary Theresa Kelly-Lohrman. Mary preceded him in death in 2002, and on Sept. 11, 2004 he was united in marriage to Mary Kathryn Abrahamson.
Frank was employed by General Motors for 30 years retiring in 1980 and for 20 years at SSI Technologies, retiring again in 2011 at age 78. In between jobs, he worked for Van Galder Bus Company and ran a small engine repair business out of his home. He loved spending time with his family and friends watching football (Badgers and Packers), bowling, camping, fishing, hunting, especially elk in Montana with his son, trips to the casino with his daughters and traveling with Mary Kathryn. He was a member of St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, its Fellowship Club and enjoyed volunteering at the church.
Frank will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him. He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Kathryn; children, Donald (Joanne) of McFarland, Susan Buttchen of Janesville, Patricia (Rolland) Manthei of Janesville, and Brenda (Roger) Quick of Lodi; eight grandchildren, Gayle (Curtis) Sharkey, Sondra Splinter, Shane (Michelle) Buttchen, Melissa McLean, Michael McLean, Katelin (Nathan) York, Morgan Quick (Steven Lee), and Ryan Quick (Sarah Bartels); six great-grandchildren, Cassandra (Andre), Tyler, Kylee, Sara, Penelope, and Charlotte; two great-great-grandchildren, Ravonte and AJ; sisters, Betty Aarstad, Delores Collins, Arlene Harmel, Marilyn (Allen) Johnson; brothers, Richard and Jerry (Gwen) Splinter; sisters-in-law, Grace Thomas, Donna (Paul) Splitter, and Linda Quam; brother-in-law, David (Margaret) Gilbertson; as well as many nieces and nephews. He is further survived by three step-children, Gregg (Elaine) Schielfelbein, Diane (Doug Hawthorne) Feggestad, and Sue (Randy) Dailey; seven step-grandchildren, Joni, Lori, Tami, Marc, Aaron, Jon, and Jenny; 12 step-great-grandchildren; and two step-great-great-grandchildren.
Frank was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary; his parents; brother, Donald; sisters, Francis Ingle and Lois Kerl; brothers-in-law, Robert Lohrman and Thomas Gilbertson; grandson, Matthew Splinter; and stepson, Gordon Schiefelbein.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, May 1, 2020 in the parking lot of St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 210 S. Ringold St., Janesville. Visitors are expected to remain in their vehicles and can tune into the service on 89.1 FM. Entombment will be in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials can made to St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, the American Diabetes Association or the Dementia Society of America. The family is being assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home.
Frank’s family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr West and the caring staff of Rock Haven, to his SSM Health Dean Medical Group doctors and staff, and for the compassionate care of Agrace Hospice.
