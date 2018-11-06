COTTAGE GROVE / MADISON - Joan H. Splettstoesser, age 87, of Cottage Grove, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, surrounded by her family. She was born on May 21, 1931, in Madison, the daughter of Joseph and Agnes (Kraft) Titley. Joan was united in marriage to Walter O. Splettstoesser on Aug 13, 1950. They enjoyed the simple things in life and loved spending time with one another. Joan was a talented seamstress and knitter and enjoyed making arts and crafts. She was a faithful member of St. Dennis Catholic Church.
Joan is survived by her daughters, Lesa (Greg) Gorman and Susan (Brian) Mason; son, Walter C. (Patricia) Splettstoesser; grandsons, Grant (Beatriz) Gorman, Alex (Ellen) Splettstoesser, Kurt (Fiancé' Tiffany Hall) Splettstoesser and William Mason; granddaughter, Madelyn Mason; four great-grandchildren, Oona and Freya Splettstoesser, Timoteo Gorman and Aiden Dollak; and sister, Ruth White. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Walter; sisters, Mary, Virginia, and Arlene; and brothers, John and William.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison, at 10:30 a.m., on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, with Father Randy Timmerman presiding. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Thursday.
A special thank you to the staff at Aster Memory Care in Cottage Grove and Agrace HospiceCare for all their loving care. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.