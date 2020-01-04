Splett, Carolyn Joy

MADISON - Carolyn Joy Splett, age 83, died on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, after a long battle with Cardiac failure. Carolyn was born on July 13, 1936, in Harrisburg, Pa. She lived in Harrisburg with a loving grandmother, who cared for her while her mother worked to support the family. In 1945, her mother married Malcolm Mitchell and the three of them moved to Madison, Wis. where the Mitchell family lived. As a child Carolyn had two wishes. One was to be a nurse and the other was to be a pastor's wife. She fulfilled both wishes. Following her graduation from Madison East High School she enrolled at Madison General School of Nursing and graduated in 1957. Her first love in nursing was in Obstetrics. That was the realization of wish number 1.

Carolyn started her courtship with Gilbert Splett in 1952. They were united in marriage on June 29, 1957. Gilbert was a seminarian in Columbus, Ohio where the couple lived for Gilbert's seminary years. In 1959, Kathryn blessed the couple with her presence. After graduation from seminary they moved to Chewelah, Wash. where Gil had his first call as a parish pastor. Thus, came the realization of Carolyn's second wish (to be a Pastors wife). Both sons, Paul and Gilbert Timothy were born in Chewelah, Wash.

