Splett, Carolyn Joy

MADISON - Carolyn Joy Splett, age 83, died on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, after a long battle with Cardiac failure. Carolyn was born on July 13, 1936, in Harrisburg, Pa. She lived in Harrisburg with a loving grandmother, who cared for her while her mother worked to support the family. In 1945, her mother married Malcolm Mitchell and the three of them moved to Madison, Wis. where the Mitchell family lived. As a child Carolyn had two wishes. One was to be a nurse and the other was to be a pastor's wife. She fulfilled both wishes. Following her graduation from Madison East High School she enrolled at Madison General School of Nursing and graduated in 1957. Her first love in nursing was in Obstetrics. That was the realization of wish number 1.
Carolyn started her courtship with Gilbert Splett in 1952. They were united in marriage on June 29, 1957. Gilbert was a seminarian in Columbus, Ohio where the couple lived for Gilbert's seminary years. In 1959, Kathryn blessed the couple with her presence. After graduation from seminary they moved to Chewelah, Wash. where Gil had his first call as a parish pastor. Thus, came the realization of Carolyn's second wish (to be a Pastors wife). Both sons, Paul and Gilbert Timothy were born in Chewelah, Wash.
Gil pursued a master's degree at UW-Madison and became a Campus Pastor. Campus ministry took the family to Central Washington College in Ellensburg, Wash. After 4 years there, the family moved to USC in Los Angeles, then to the University of Montana in Missoula Mont. and then to St. John Lutheran Church in Madison, Wis. While in Missoula, Carolyn trained to be a childbirth educator and became the first accredited childbirth education instructor in Montana. After moving to Madison Carolyn was employed at SSM, in labor and delivery. She worked with Dr. Paul Herzog and then back to SSM to work in labor and delivery. A high point in that employment was working in labor and delivery with her daughter, Kathryn.
As much as she loved her career, Carolyn deeply loved her family. They were the joy of her life. Carolyn will be greatly missed by her husband of 62 years, Gilbert; her daughter, Kathryn (Patrick) Osborne; son, Gilbert Timothy "Tim" (Vickie Drury); grandchildren, Lindsay (Osborne) Lorang and her husband, Jacob and their children, Andrew and Annabell Lorang; Ben (Angie) Osborne and their daughter, Makenzie Osborne; Paul's children, Athena (David) and Gilbert, and Paul's wife, Ronette Meyer; and Tim's daughter, Kaitlin (Splett) Newhouse and her husband Jordan. Carolyn is also survived by a group of very special friends - her high-school classmates and many dear friends from her church community. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Malcolm and Naomi Mitchell, son, Paul; and an infant daughter.
After cremation, there will be a celebration of life at MESSIAH LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5202 Cottage Grove Rd, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, with a luncheon to follow at the church. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Carolyn's name to the National Kidney Foundation or Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
