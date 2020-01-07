Spink, Vicki Jeanne (Mergen)

MADISON - Vicki Jeanne (Mergen) Spink passed away on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.

A celebration of Vicki’s life will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, with Pastor Kate Sweet presiding. Interment will immediately follow at Prairie Mound Cemetery in Oregon, with a luncheon to be held at the funeral home following the burial. An additional memorial service celebrating Vicki’s life will be held at SHEPHERD OF THE HILLS PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 5226 W. William Cannon Drive, Austin, Texas, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com

Service information

Jan 10
Celebration of Life
Friday, January 10, 2020
2:00PM
Gunderson Oregon Funeral & Cremation Care
1150 Park Street
Oregon, WI 53575
Jan 18
Memorial Service
Saturday, January 18, 2020
10:00AM
Shepherd of the Hills Presbyterian Church
5226 W. William Cannon Drive
Austin, Texas 78749
