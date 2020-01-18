Spink, Arlene L. (McElroy)

OREGON - Arlene L. Spink, age 89, of Brooklyn, passed away on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Oregon Manor.

She was born on Aug. 21, 1930, in Madison, the daughter of George and Grace (Fleury) McElroy. Arlene graduated from Hyland Mendota Beach School in 1944 and moved to Oregon and graduated in 1948 from the Red Brick School. She married Robert Spink, her high school sweetheart, in 1950. They started married life in Oregon by buying two farms and becoming farmers.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Arlene, known as the basket lady, worked as a planter at Kopke’s Greenhouse. She was also a production supervisor for Swiss Colony. She was a member of Eastern Star. Arlene’s two passions were taking care of her family and farm work. She was also a devoted gardener and would never miss preparing a Sunday dinner for her family.

Arlene is survived by her children, Donn (Sandi) Spink, Chris (Cindy) Spink, Julie (Ralph), Connie (Steve) Basina and Cindy (Mike); and two brothers, Jack (Dorothy), George (FeLou) McElroy and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; son, Bruce Spink, parents, George and Grace; granddaughter, Amy; and sister, Marjorie Zimmerlee.

A funeral service will be held at PEOPLE’S UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 103 N. Alpine Pkwy., Oregon, at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. Burial will follow at Prairie Mound Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Oregon Funeral & Cremation Care 1150 Park St. (608) 835-3515

To plant a tree in memory of Arlene Spink as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.