Spilde, Richard E.

SUN PRAIRIE — Richard E. Spilde, age 81, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020.

Private family services will be held with burial service at Bristol Lutheran Cemetery.

A memorial service will be planned at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church at a later date so that all who loved Dick can celebrate his life.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

1310 Emerald Terrace Sun Prairie

(608) 837-9054

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com

