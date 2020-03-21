Spiegel, Judith Ann

OREGON - Judith Ann Spiegel, February 8, 1951 - March 18, 2020
"My book was written by God even before I was born, I just didn't know my last chapter would be when I was 69. I had hoped for another 20 years and to see my grandchildren grow up and that the youngest would remember his Grandma. Endometrial uterine cancer took that away from us. My journey started December 2017 with surgery and numerous treatments, trials and radiation. I am not going to say that I lost the battle as I know that this body is temporary and I rejoice in meeting Jesus. I do wish the process wasn't so painful and that I would have had more time."
"I was born to Lyle Humboldt and Ruth (Beilke) Humboldt Feb. 8, 1951 in Neillsville, Wis. My step father is Marvin Boyer and siblings are Joyce (Ron) Hennig, Dale (deceased) and Gary (Brenda Gilbert). I married my husband, Bernie of 47 years, August 19, 1972. We have two wonderful sons, Jay (Jennifer) and Tyler (Brianna Showers), and three beloved grandsons, Brock and Bjorn (Jay and Jennifer), and Declan (Tyler and Brianna). "
Near Judy's childhood home was a sign that read, "home of the most beautiful girls" and Judy had a most beautiful smile.
Judy loved her sons, her husband, and her life. She loved cooking, having the family together and the joys of celebrating Christmas, birthdays and all holidays and filled Christmas stockings and Easter Baskets for all. She was well known for her Thanksgiving stuffing made with homemade bread, and angel food and pineapple upside down cakes. She won the Betty Crocker award in high school and the Greenwood Dairy days cooking contest. Judy was a voracious reader. All she wanted was to read more books and to see her grandsons grow up and to see what they would become. That is a lot, not to be taken lightly.
Together, the family had some exceptional experiences and discovered beautiful places with her favorite being Venice and made friends around the world. She had special friends through being a Realtor for the past 30 years. As “Den Mother” in the Stark real estate office she would be asked when she would be retiring. She always responded "toes up" and didn't realize how quickly that would be.
Thank you to all the wonderful staff at the UW hospital, especially Dr. Ellen Hartenbach. Also thank you to Mayo Rochester, her spiritual leader, Pastor Richard Thomas, and to Agrace hospice during this life transition. Most of all, a very special thank you to Judy's sister, Joyce, who lovingly cared for her to the end.
Due to COVID-19 State statutes limiting group sizes, a private burial service will be held in Graves Cemetery. A viewing of the service will be available on the UPC of Stoughton Church Facebook page. Friends and relatives, with a limit of less than 10 at a time, are welcome to pay their final respects to Judy from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Monday, March 23, 2020 at Cress Funeral Home in Stoughton. The family will not be present. A public celebration of life will be announced later.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Judy’s memory to Foundation for Women’s Cancer, www.foundationforwomenscancer.org/support-us/donate/.
