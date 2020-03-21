Spiegel, Judith Ann

OREGON - Judith Ann Spiegel, February 8, 1951 - March 18, 2020

"My book was written by God even before I was born, I just didn't know my last chapter would be when I was 69. I had hoped for another 20 years and to see my grandchildren grow up and that the youngest would remember his Grandma. Endometrial uterine cancer took that away from us. My journey started December 2017 with surgery and numerous treatments, trials and radiation. I am not going to say that I lost the battle as I know that this body is temporary and I rejoice in meeting Jesus. I do wish the process wasn't so painful and that I would have had more time."

"I was born to Lyle Humboldt and Ruth (Beilke) Humboldt Feb. 8, 1951 in Neillsville, Wis. My step father is Marvin Boyer and siblings are Joyce (Ron) Hennig, Dale (deceased) and Gary (Brenda Gilbert). I married my husband, Bernie of 47 years, August 19, 1972. We have two wonderful sons, Jay (Jennifer) and Tyler (Brianna Showers), and three beloved grandsons, Brock and Bjorn (Jay and Jennifer), and Declan (Tyler and Brianna). "

Near Judy's childhood home was a sign that read, "home of the most beautiful girls" and Judy had a most beautiful smile.

