STOUGHTON - Lucille E. Sperloen, age 94, passed away at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. She was born Sept 19, 1924, in Burke, to the late Charles and Edith (Amacher) Kroetz. She married Oscar Louis Sperloen on Sept. 9, 1958, and began their life together dairy farming and tobacco farming in Dane County. They enjoyed raising many kinds of animals on the farm, and she loved to grow flowers. Lucille worked at King Edwards, and later worked at Ortega before retiring at age 79.
Lucille is survived by her daughter, MaryJo Bambrough; and son, Dana (Wendy) Sperloen; grandchildren, Nathan (Becky) Sperloen, Erick Sperloen, Daniel Sperloen, Sena Sperloen, Rhianna Sperloen, TammyJo Brady, and Todd Bambrough; great-grandchildren, Carlyle Sperloen, Hendrick Sperloen, Austin Bambrough, Amanda Bambrough, Brandon and Kayla Negreterios; sister-in-law, Clara Kroetz; and she is further survived by other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Oscar; son, Larry Jerdee; and her first husband, Arthur Jerdee.
A Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at COVENANT LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1525 N. Van Buren St., Stoughton, with the Rev. Dr. Sara Rabe presiding. Burial will be at Highland Memory Garden. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the service on Tuesday at the church.
A special thank you to Stoughton Hospital and Agrace HospiceCare. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.