STOUGHTON - Lucille E. Sperloen, age 94, passed away at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.
A Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at COVENANT LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1525 N. Van Buren St., Stoughton, with the Rev. Dr. Sara Rabe presiding. Burial will be at Highland Memory Garden. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the service on Tuesday at the church. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.
A full obituary will appear in Sunday's paper.