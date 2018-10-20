MADISON—David Larry Sperling, age 66, of Madison, passed away on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, at SSM Health-St. Mary’s Hospital. He was born in White Plains, N.Y., the son of David and Phyllis (Hadfield) Sperling.
David graduated from UW-Madison. David worked for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. He was a proud editor of Wisconsin Natural Resources Magazine for the DNR for 30+ years. David was also a leader in the community. He was a strong advocate for environmental conservation. David was a talented cook and entertainer, and loved to travel, especially with his family. Family was a primary focus of his life. He was a husband, father, son, brother, and friend, who loved and protected passionately and relentlessly and impacted everyone he met.
David is survived by his wife, Sharon; son, David J. Sperling; daughter, Sarah Sperling; sisters, Maggie, Alice and Louise; and nephews, Daniel and Gideon. He was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the World Wildlife Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson West
Funeral & Cremation Care
7435 University Ave.
(608) 831-6761