MCFARLAND—Barbara Jean Sperle, age 93, passed away peacefully at Meriter Hospital surrounded by her loving family on Friday, June 7, 2019. Her death was the result of a long and well-lived life.
She was born Barbara Jean Olson on August 2, 1925 in Stoughton, Wis. to parents Helmer and Bernice (Wigsmoen) Olson. Barbara graduated from Stoughton High School in 1943 and it is there that she met her high school sweetheart, Richard D. Sperle. Barbara and Richard were married on Easter Sunday in 1946, and they celebrated 63 years of marriage until his his death in 2009.
Barbara was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She successfully managed the household as well as the financial accounts for the Sperle family farming operation in McFarland until her death. She was involved in school and church activities throughout her life and some may still recall that she was instrumental in the Norwegian Smorgasbord at McFarland Lutheran Church each fall. Barbara was active in volunteer work at Skaalen Home in Stoughton and served on the Skaalen Home Auxiliary as an officer. In her later years, her flower gardening became her greatest love, second only to her family.
She is survived by her two daughters, Diana Jean Sperle and Mary Louise (John) Teppo; her grandson, Nathan Richard (Rebecca) Kirch; three great-granddaughters, Adrienne, Brynn, and Hannah; and five nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, Norman. She thoroughly enjoyed the visits of her nephew, Paul Olson and family; as well as her many friends at Skaalen Village in McFarland where she moved after Richard’s death. She held a special place in her heart for Jeffrey Teppo and his family, and treasured the love of the Linden “boys” who were like adopted sons.
The family is deeply appreciative for the kindness and care provided to Barbara by the 11-Tower staff at Meriter Hospital with special gratitude to Gina and Mary who helped Barbara gently and peacefully reach her final destination.
Memorial services will be held on Wednesday June 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at MCFARLAND LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5529 Marsh Road. The family will greet friends at church on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made in Barbara’s name to the McFarland Lutheran Church.
Remember me each day right from the start. I will be forever near for I live within your heart
