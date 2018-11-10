CAMBRIDGE—Steven Hardy Spencer, age 71, of Cambridge, passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side on Nov. 7, 2018, after a courageous battle with cancer. Steven was born on Sept. 9, 1947, in Baraboo, to parents Merle and Dorothy Spencer.
The love of Steven’s life was his devoted wife Bonnie, a wonderful spouse, caregiver, soul mate, and partner for over 50 years. They both graduated from Baraboo High School. After graduating from Baraboo High School, Steven earned a bachelor’s degree from UW-Platteville, a master’s degree from Central Michigan University, and an MBA degree from Keller Graduate School of Business.
Steven and Bonnie were married June 15, 1968 in Baraboo. The two of them did so much together and shared the same joys such as playing sports, golf, pontoon boat rides, following sports teams, and especially walking their Cavalier dog, Punkie. Bonnie was Steven’s reason to continue the battle with cancer to the final second.
Steven and Bonnie were avid Badgers fans and attended most UW football and UW basketball games. They also participated in Badgers Athletic Organizations such as the Mendota Gridiron Club and the Overtime Basketball Boosters. The two of them decided to leave an ongoing Memorial and Legacy to the UW Athletic Department and initiated the Bonnie and Steven Spencer Endowment Fund to Support UW Athletics. Steven and Bonnie have supported scholarships for basketball and football student athletes.
Steven enjoyed a successful professional career in health care for 45 years. Most of that time was serving as a hospital administrator and/or nursing home administrator. Steven was always enthused to tell everyone about his employment with Aurora Health Care and the opportunities they provided him to serve others and succeed. During his health care career, Steven served on many committees and board of directors with the Wisconsin Hospital Association, Rural Wisconsin Hospital Council, Wisconsin Health Care Association, and others.
Steven is survived by his wife, Bonnie; brother-in-law, Gary A. Kowalke; mother-in-law, Joyce Kowalke; brothers, Robert (Kathy) and Terry (Jackie), and sister Diane. Steven was second oldest of six children in the family. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, James and Gary. Steven’s other siblings include brothers, Robert, Terry, and sister Diane. Steven would also include his brother-in-law, Gary A. Kowalke of North Freedom, because Gary was like a brother to Steven.
A funeral service will be held at ST. PAUL EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 106 S. Maple Street, North Freedom, at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, with Pastor Bruce McKenney presiding. Visitation will be at the church from 10 a.m. until the start of service. Burial will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery in North Freedom. The Redlin Funeral Home of Baraboo is assisting the family.