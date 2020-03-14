Spencer, Myrna J. (nee Gilbertson)

CEDARBURG - Myrna J. Spencer (nee Gilbertson) entered into Eternal Life on March 11, 2020 at age 83. Devoted wife of Edward Spencer. Loving mother of David (Karen) Jenkins, Steven (Kathy Downey) Spencer, Sheri (Gregg) Runkel, Scott (Michelle) Spencer and Sean (Karine) Spencer. Proud grandmother of Brooke (Andy), Sarah (Ryan), Jackson, Abigail, Austin Rae, Travis, Megan (Jake), Paige, Katherine, Jennifer, Brandon, Sydney; and great-grandmother of Colin, Dylan, Nolan and Abigail. Dear sister-in-law of Joan Gilbertson, Twylah Gilbertson and Donald Spencer. She is further survived by additional family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Irene Gilbertson; and brothers DuWayne and Kenneth Gilbertson.