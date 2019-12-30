Spencer, Mary Ann

MADISON - Mary Ann Spencer, 60, of Madison and formerly Richland Center, passed away peacefully at UW Hospital, Madison, Wis. on Dec. 25, 2019.
Mary was born Nov. 14, 1959, in Beloit, Wis. to Darrel and Helene (Bollerud) Silbaugh. She ended up as the youngest of six. Not the best place to be when you are a sensitive and trusting soul. Yet when she got tired of the teasing, she would stand up for herself. Mary graduated from Richland Center High School. It was in high school that she met… her soulmate, Jeff Spencer.
Mary loved to sew, knit and crochet but her passion was her cats that kept her entertained.
Mary is survived by four siblings, Eugene (Jeannie) Silbaugh, David (Diane) Silbaugh, Diane (Mohammad Kasraian) Silbaugh and Janice (Charles) Beranek. Brothers-in-law, Kevin, David & Steven Spencer; nieces and nephews, Mathew Wilson, Rebecca (Adam) O'Morrow, Daniel Silbaugh, Stephanie (Caleb) O'Morrow, Corey (Jessica) Silbaugh, Emily (Zach) Brewer, Angela (David) Kehl, and Christina Beranek; 19 great-nieces and nephews; aunts and uncles, Shirley (Robert) Fisher, Henry (Mary) Bollerud and Judy Bollerud.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Jeffrey; parents, Darrel & Helene Silbaugh; sister, Susan Wilson; in-laws, Eldon and Lorraine Spencer; aunts, Ruth Egger and Edith Kitchen; uncles, Karl Bollerud, Leonard Kitchen and Albert Egger.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Jan. 11, 2020, at the Pratt Memorial Chapel, Richland Center, Wis. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Inurnment will be at the Conkle Cemetery, Boaz Wis. in the spring. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.
Service information
10:00AM-11:00AM
120 North Park Street
Richland Center, WI 53581
11:00AM
120 North Park Street
Richland Center, WI 53581