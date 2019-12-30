Spencer, Mary Ann

Mary was born Nov. 14, 1959, in Beloit, Wis. to Darrel and Helene (Bollerud) Silbaugh. She ended up as the youngest of six. Not the best place to be when you are a sensitive and trusting soul. Yet when she got tired of the teasing, she would stand up for herself. Mary graduated from Richland Center High School. It was in high school that she met… her soulmate, Jeff Spencer.