Spencer, June K.

MADISON—June K. Spencer, age 92, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, in Madison. She was born on Oct. 29, 1925, in Milwaukee. June was married to Stanley Spencer on June 19, 1948. June graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 1949 with a degree in Industrial Psychology.
She was an avid Badgers fan and longtime season ticket holder for football, hockey, and women’s volleyball. June worked for the Wisconsin Attorney General’s office, the Governor’s office, as Director of the Dane County Planning Agency, and was the founder and director of the consulting firm Opinion Research Associates, specializing in non-profit management and planning. During the nearly 40 years of running her own business, June worked in 49 different states. June will be best remembered for her never-ending devotion to helping people on both a personal, individual level and on a global scale. June had the ability to make friends wherever she went and to make those around her feel loved and special. Her other passions included traveling, gardening, her family, and cheering on the Badgers. Her family, friends, colleagues and acquaintances provided her with much laughter, friendship, and support over the years. It was her last wish to thank all those that brought joy to her life.
June is survived by her three sons, Dean and his wife Kate Seeger of Boston, Mass., Neil and his wife Dorothy Quig-Spencer of Nashville, Tenn., and Chris and his wife Elizabeth Spencer of Madison; and her three treasured grandchildren, Alex, Ben, and Jenna. June was preceded in death by her husband, Stan.
Visitation and a Memorial Celebration will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, at the FIRST UNITARIAN SOCIETY, 900 University Bay Drive, Madison. The family will be receiving visitors from 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m., with the Memorial Celebration at 7 p.m. Reception to follow. Inurnment will be on Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, at 1 p.m. at LAKEVIEW CEMETERY, Alvin, Wis.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, Wis, 53711. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420