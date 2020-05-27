Spencer, Elizabeth

ISLA MUJERES, Mexico - Elizabeth Spencer, aged 82, died April 7, 2020, in Cancún, Mexico. Liz was born in Mellen, Wis., to Rev. Walter and Mildred Dierks. She loved riding in the car with her dad and roaming, especially 2+ blocks to the popcorn wagon. She especially enjoyed it when the cops gave her a ride home. She had a regular route for "visiting." This probably set the tone for the rest of her life. The family moved to Du Quoin, Ill., (the real South), where Liz majored in boys as she grew up. She went to beauty school, after which she lived and worked in Moline, Ill., where she met and married Charles Spencer. They lived in Milwaukee, Blanchardville, and Madison, but eventually divorced while Charles attended graduate school. This focus on education has a lasting impact on Liz; after so many years of working full-time as a beautician to support herself and her husband, she went back to school herself. She graduated at age 45 with a Master's in Social Work. She eventually found her dream job as Community Ombudsman with Madison Gas & Electric, where she made a lasting impact working with the different ethnic groups, poor, and elderly of Madison and surrounding areas. She travelled widely, and after retirement her beloved Isla Mujeres, Mexico, became her second home. She swam every day that she was able, gave generously, and made friends wherever she went. She loved life, and lived large.