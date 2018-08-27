MADISON—David “Speer” Speerschneider, age 79, passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. David is survived by his wife of 35 years, Marilyn; daughters, Marcia (Kerry) Schiffman and Sandra (Paul) Wagener; son, Joseph Kauth; grandson, Nicholas Schiffman; brothers, Jim and Chuck (Mary); and the mother of his daughters, Joan. He is further survived by many others who feel indebted to his loyalty to family. Speer is preceded in death by his beloved daughter Julie; sister, Carol (Robert) Mathews; and sister-in-law, Patricia.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
The family wishes to thank the angels out there who helped along the way, especially Brookdale Middleton Stonefield, Heartland Hospice, Dr. Bigham, Dr. Mangin, and the people at Parkinson’s Rock Steady boxing program. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
