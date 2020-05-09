Sparks, Nina S.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MADISON - Nina Suzanne Sparks, age 86, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020, at her home in Sun Prairie. A private person and never liking the spotlight, I'm sure she'd be annoyed at me for writing anything much about her. Maybe she'll only read this newspaper announcement, and she won't realize I also published a lighthearted "Top 15" tribute which attempts to capture the amazingly intelligent, witty, creative, and good-natured person she was.

If you didn't know her, then she's curious why you're still reading this. But she cared about 'doing the right thing,' so she'd want me to provide the basics: The oldest of four girls born in Wauwatosa to Alfred and Clara (Harder) Bade, Nina graduated from Ripon College; married her soulmate, Allen K. Sparks; had one spoiled only-child; had many spoiled pets; and lived in several states over the years.

Nina is survived by her still-spoiled daughter, Alison (Terry) Sparks-Johnson; and sisters, Joan (the late Jim) Tischer, Edith Wunderlich and Jeri-Lee (Gerald) Wexelbaum. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and pets.

If you knew her, you might wish to offer condolences and read her "Top 15" tribute. If you liked her, you might consider also honoring her with a gift in Nina's name to either the Dane County Humane Society or Hooved Animal Humane Society (HAHs). I'd like to thank the staff at Hyland Park of Sun Prairie for the kindness and care they provided. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care 5203 Monona Drive (608) 221-5420

