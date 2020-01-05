Sparks, Michelle K.

VERONA— Michelle K. Sparks, 68, of Verona, died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, with husband Steve by her side at Meriter Hospital. Her final days were spent with her entire family home for Christmas.

Michelle will be remembered as a loving and attentive mother, grandmother, and wife. She had a lifelong love of reading and books, which she shared with her children and grandchildren who continue to be active readers. She also touched the lives of thousands of young people as an English teacher at Belleville (Wis.) High School. It made her day when former students told her how much her coaching in writing and appreciation of great literature helped them be successful in college and life.

Michelle was born on June 25, 1951, in Sioux City, Iowa, the daughter of Dr. Robert and Melba (Harmon) Garvin. She grew up in Akron, Iowa, and graduated from Morningside College, Sioux City, Iowa, where she met her husband-to-be, Steven Sparks, through music activities. Michelle had a beautiful voice, which her children loved hearing as they grew up.