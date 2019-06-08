CROSS PLAINS - Mary Kay Sparks, age 100, passed away Tuesday June 4, 2019 at Milestone Senior Living in Cross Plains.
She was born on April 14, 1919 in Montgomery, Alabama, the daughter of William Stock and Mabel Hilton Stock. Shortly after her birth, the family moved to a farm in Harshaw, WI where she grew up. She was a graduate of Whitewater State Teachers College and taught in Shullsburg, Medford and Wausau before her marriage to Harold Sparks on June 15, 1946. Together they raised two daughters and owned and operated Sparks TV in Wausau. In 1987, she and Harold retired to Rogers, AR where she continued to enjoy sewing, quilting, needlework, raising African violets, rose gardening and genealogy. They enjoyed fishing in Canada and traveling to Europe, the UK and Scandinavia. She was an active member of her church, DAR and League of Women Voters, and was proud that she had voted in every presidential election since 1940. In 2006, she and Harold moved to Middleton, WI where they resided at The Jefferson Independent Living Community.
Survivors include her daughters, Janet (Thomas) Monk, and Linda (David) Larimer; grandchildren, Heidi (Dan) Walsh, Katie Monk, Ross Larimer and Andrea Larimer; great-grandchildren, Brandon Monk Bellows, Natalie Walsh, and Nicholas Walsh; and other extended family. She was preceded in death by her husband her parents; a brother, Robert Stock; and a sister, Martha Henshaw.
The Funeral Service for Mary Kay Sparks will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12 at Krueger Funeral Home, 101 N. Second St. Tomahawk WI. Visitation will take place from 1:30 p.m. until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Prairie Rapids Cemetery, Town of Nokomis.
Memorials May be made in Mary Kay’s name to UW-Whitewater Foundation, 800 W. Main St. Whitewater WI 53190, for the General Scholarship Fund.
