Sparks, James "Jim" Allen

MADISON — James “Jim” Allen Sparks, age 86, of Madison, passed away on Dec. 22, 2019. A celebration of Jim’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 326 S. Segoe Road, Madison, WI 53705. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church service. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
3610 Speedway Road Madison
(608) 238-3434
To plant a tree in memory of James Sparks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.