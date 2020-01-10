Sparks, James "Jim" Allen

Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required.

MADISON — James “Jim” Allen Sparks, age 86, of Madison, passed away on Dec. 22, 2019. A celebration of Jim’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 326 S. Segoe Road, Madison, WI 53705. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church service. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com