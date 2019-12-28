Sparks, James D. "Jim"

MADISON - James D. "Jim" Sparks, age 82, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Oak Park Place. He was born on Dec. 26, 1936, in Madison, the son of Calbert and Annabelle (Carden) Sparks.

Jim graduated from Madison East High School, proudly served as a U.S. Marine, and proudly served as a City of Madison Police Officer for 30 years. He met Janice Kujath at the police department, where Janice also worked. Jim and Jan were married on May 6, 1961.

Jim enjoyed golfing, spending time with his family, and watching Wisconsin sports. He was dedicated to supporting his children’s activities as an enthusiastic spectator and coach during their sport activities. Jim was a handyman from assembling toys to home remodeling projects. His sense of humor and ability to make anyone laugh will be deeply missed by all. His smile captured the hearts of many.

Jim is survived by his children, David Sparks and Judy (Peter) Allen; grandchildren, Nicole (fiancé, Zach Schanen) Sparks, Julianne (Quincy) Hook, Cory Sparks, Max Allen and Noah Allen; great-grandchildren, Nevaeh, Bryan, Brenton, Treyton, Rylan and Brynlee; sister, Betty Atkins; brother, William Sparks; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife; grandson, Derek Sparks; his parents; and sisters, Elaine Moran and Patricia Daggett.