MADISON / CINCINNATI, Ohio - Dorothy Maxine Sparks, age 86, of Cincinnati, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 17, 2019. She was born on Dec. 31, 1932, in Madison, the daughter of the late Leo and Mildred (Lee) Cook.
Dorothy will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 66 years, William Calbert Sparks; and their children, son, Craig Sparks (Sallie) and daughter, Jody Chalk (Chris); sister, Donna Austin; grandson, Daniel Chalk; and many extended family members.
Beloved by family and friends, her warmth, humor, grace, and caring heart will be dearly missed by all.
A gathering to honor and celebrate her life will take place at a later date in Madison.