Spahn, Ann R.

SUN PRAIRIE - Ann R. Spahn, January 24, 1928 – April 23, 2020. Grandma Ann Spahn is once again reunited with the love of her life, Paul Spahn, in heaven. She passed away peacefully, early morning April 23, 2020, at Brookdale Senior Living, in Sun Prairie, at age 92.
Ann loved to bake and sew, but her real passion was art and nature, channeling both into countless paintings of flowers, birds and the Wisconsin landscape. However, her main love and priority remained her family until her last days. Ann and Paul married in 1949 at Sacred Hearts Church in Sun Prairie, Wis. Soon after, they began growing their family in Sun Prairie, raising sons Mike, Randy (Debbie), David (Jean/deceased), Rock (Beckie) and daughters Beth Ann (Scott) Feiner, and Gay Ann Spahn (Michael Safavi). Ann and Paul worked tirelessly as owners of Spahn Enterprises, which included a construction company, lumber yard, and hardware store in Sun Prairie. They expanded their business into real estate, as well as operating rental units across the city. They enjoyed the fruits of their labor gathering the family at their cottage on White Lake in Montello, Wis. for many summer getaways.
Ann was known as Grandma Ann to so many. She had 16 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. She was the most popular adopt-a-grandparent for many Sacred Hearts students through the years. Her grandchildren remember playing card games with her, trips to the mall for their birthday, baking with her, and her overall love and generosity she shared with all of them. She was always the “cool” grandma, giving them rides in her cherry red Firebird.
Ann was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Paul E. Spahn; brothers, Bernard, Lawrence, Francis, Norbert, Robert, and baby Joseph; and sisters, Elizabeth and Sr. Mary Lorenzo. She is survived by brothers, Henry and James Schuster; her six children, mentioned above; as well as grandchildren, Raeanna, Michelle, Audra, Cameron, Justin, Paula, David, Lacey, Jeanie, Kimberly, Kasey, Korey, Kodey, Kevyn, Whitney, and Nickolas; and great-grandchildren, Nolan, Lennon, Mirielle, Henry, Oliver, Cayley, Alexis, Nathaniel, Lukas, Zakary, Kole, Kennedy, George, Graham, Ella, Jack, Jett, Cooper, Kellen, Reece, Xavier, Vincent, Kruz, Serena, and Briggs.
Until the end, Ann remained a faithful member of Sacred Hearts Parish in Sun Prairie. Her name can be found on many parish and school pledges over her lifetime. She always believed she had so much to be thankful for, spending much of her day praying and showing her gratitude to God for her many blessings. Her family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers at this time. The family would also like to thank the entire staff at Brookdale Senior Living for their amazing dedication and outpouring of love to Ann over the final year of her life.
In light of the current circumstances, there will only be a small memorial for immediate family. A celebration of Ann’s life will be planned for a more appropriate time. In lieu of flowers, Ann has asked that donations be made to Sacred Hearts Parish or School in her name. Notes and cards can be mailed to Tuschen Newcomer Funeral Home at 302 Columbus St., Sun Prairie, WI 53590.
Jesus said to her, I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die. John 11:25
