Spahn, Ann R.

Ann was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Paul E. Spahn; brothers, Bernard, Lawrence, Francis, Norbert, Robert, and baby Joseph; and sisters, Elizabeth and Sr. Mary Lorenzo. She is survived by brothers, Henry and James Schuster; her six children, mentioned above; as well as grandchildren, Raeanna, Michelle, Audra, Cameron, Justin, Paula, David, Lacey, Jeanie, Kimberly, Kasey, Korey, Kodey, Kevyn, Whitney, and Nickolas; and great-grandchildren, Nolan, Lennon, Mirielle, Henry, Oliver, Cayley, Alexis, Nathaniel, Lukas, Zakary, Kole, Kennedy, George, Graham, Ella, Jack, Jett, Cooper, Kellen, Reece, Xavier, Vincent, Kruz, Serena, and Briggs.

Until the end, Ann remained a faithful member of Sacred Hearts Parish in Sun Prairie. Her name can be found on many parish and school pledges over her lifetime. She always believed she had so much to be thankful for, spending much of her day praying and showing her gratitude to God for her many blessings. Her family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers at this time. The family would also like to thank the entire staff at Brookdale Senior Living for their amazing dedication and outpouring of love to Ann over the final year of her life.