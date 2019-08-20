MADISON - Jeffrey Alan Spaeni, age 50, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital. He was born on June 30, 1969, in Madison, the son of Ted and Katherine (Nelson) Spaeni. Jeff graduated from McFarland High School in 1987. He worked as an owner/operator for Spaeni Construction Services.
Jeff loved to ride his Harley Davidson motorcycle and was a big fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was quick witted and enjoyed being the life of the party. Jeff was a loyal friend with a heart of gold.
Jeffrey is survived by his mother, Katherine (Tom) Skaife; brother, Gregory Spaeni (Helen); niece, Ayden Spaeni; dear friend, Lisa; and many extended family and close friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Ted.
A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family of Jeff to be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com