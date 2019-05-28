MADISON - Richard A. "Rick" Spach, age 69, passed away on May 20, 2019, at home. He was born Feb. 10, 1950, in Oaklawn, Ill; the son of Daniel and Mildred (Welbes) Spach. Rick graduated from Monona Grove HS and retired from a career at Madison Gas and Electric.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents. He is survived by a sister, Sue (Jim) Leker; nieces, Amy and Shane and nephew, Jason; brother, Roy Spach (Mark Dwyer); niece, Sandra (Richie) Hollis and nephew, David; three great-nieces and three great-nephews. Per request, no services will be held.