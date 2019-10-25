WYOCENA - John “Dave” Southworth, 81, of Wyocena, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at At Home Again Memory Care in Rio.
Funeral services with full military honors will be held Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 1 p.m. at Grasse Funeral Home, 119 Industrial Drive, Pardeeville with Rev. Mark Brandel officiating. Interment will follow at Wyocena Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of services. In lieu of flowers, memorials in John’s memory may be made to a charity of choice. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of At Home Again in Rio and Generations Home Care and Hospice for the loving care they provided John. It was greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.