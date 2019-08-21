BELL, FLA./MCFARLAND - Eleanor South, age 93, went to be with the Lord on August 9, 2019.
She was born in Stoughton, Wis. to Clarence and Carrie (Johnson) Kalland on November 3, 1925. She graduated from Stoughton High School in 1943. She was united in marriage to Lee South in Stoughton on March 7, 1944. They just celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary in March.
Eleanor is survived by her husband, Lee; and five daughters, Barb (Dave) Ward, Carol (Kenn) Winrich, Sharon Vakharia, Diane (Frank) Hawkins, and Patricia Zelm-Emmart (John). She is further survived by 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Carrie Kalland; a daughter, Jane South, and two sons-in-law, Mark Zelm and Rajen Vakharia. She was further preceded in death by her two brothers and sisters-in-law, Carroll (Helen) and Eugene (Beatrice) Kalland; her sister and brother-in-law, Shirley (Alvin) Martinson.