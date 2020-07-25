Sosinski, June (Lee)

SUN PRAIRIE - June Marie (Lee) Sosinski passed away on July 22, 2020, at the age of 84. June was born to parents Lawrence Lee and Doris (Squires) Lee in Baraboo, Wis., on April 14, 1936. She was preceded in death by them and her brother, Lawrence Jr., and her sister, Marcia. June was married to Robert Sosinski for 16 years and they are survived by three children: son, Randall Sosinski (wife, Dorothy Patton), daughter, Sharon Schuldes (husband, Christopher Schuldes), and daughter, Lynne Treharne, as well as three, grandchildren; Christopher Sosinski, Lee Anne Sosinski, and Alec Treharne.
June worked for many years as a grocery checker in Baraboo stores, such as Darrow's SuperVaule and Pierce's Pick-N-Save. She loved to talk to her customers and they in turn would wait in her line, no matter how long, so they could visit with her.
June was on a women's bowling league in Baraboo and her team was sponsored by her parents' flower and produce business, Lee's Wayside Market. The team won several championship trophies in the 1970s.
June kept many journals and chronicled her forays into the different projects she took on. In her mid-fifties, she decided to grow and sell gladiola flowers. She planted a large field of bulbs by hand which produced hundreds of colorful bouquets. This endeavor was a very satisfying success for her.
In her late sixties and into her seventies, June enjoyed a special relationship with her friend Richard. They had many fun times on day trips together throughout Wisconsin. June's family is very grateful for this happy time in her life.
Sadly, June developed Alzheimer's dementia, and endured years of decline. Her daughter, Sharon, moved June to an apartment in Sun Prairie in August 2016. This was near Sharon's own home and enabled her to take care of June's needs. For a time, June attended the adult day center activities at the Colonial Club on Fridays, and was content with the apartment life she shared with her beloved cat Rosemary
On June 1, 2019, June moved into Oak Ridge Living, a memory care facility, also near Sharon's home in Sun Prairie. Mother and daughter continued to spend time together as often as possible. Until the very last few weeks of her life, June enjoyed visiting her "grand-dogs," doing jigsaw puzzles, looking at magazines, and reading cookbook recipes aloud.
June will always be remembered by family and friends for her kindness, cheerfulness, and sense of humor.
Well-wishers are encouraged to donate to dementia organizations and/or animal care shelters in June's honor.
