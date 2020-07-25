Sosinski, June (Lee)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SUN PRAIRIE - June Marie (Lee) Sosinski passed away on July 22, 2020, at the age of 84. June was born to parents Lawrence Lee and Doris (Squires) Lee in Baraboo, Wis., on April 14, 1936. She was preceded in death by them and her brother, Lawrence Jr., and her sister, Marcia. June was married to Robert Sosinski for 16 years and they are survived by three children: son, Randall Sosinski (wife, Dorothy Patton), daughter, Sharon Schuldes (husband, Christopher Schuldes), and daughter, Lynne Treharne, as well as three, grandchildren; Christopher Sosinski, Lee Anne Sosinski, and Alec Treharne.

June worked for many years as a grocery checker in Baraboo stores, such as Darrow's SuperVaule and Pierce's Pick-N-Save. She loved to talk to her customers and they in turn would wait in her line, no matter how long, so they could visit with her.

June was on a women's bowling league in Baraboo and her team was sponsored by her parents' flower and produce business, Lee's Wayside Market. The team won several championship trophies in the 1970s.

June kept many journals and chronicled her forays into the different projects she took on. In her mid-fifties, she decided to grow and sell gladiola flowers. She planted a large field of bulbs by hand which produced hundreds of colorful bouquets. This endeavor was a very satisfying success for her.