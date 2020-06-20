Sorrick, Robert George

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MADISON - Robert George Sorrick, age 86, passed away unexpectedly at home. He was born in Madison, Wis., on Oct. 27, 1933, to George and Marie (Rank) Sorrick. Robert was married to the love of his life of 54 years, Judy, on June 25, 1966.

Robert was a hard worker. He worked his way up the ranks at Wisconsin Power & Light Company for over 40 years. He was energetic and ambitious. He loved all sports and was a tremendous athlete who enjoyed ice dancing, skiing, bowling, playing golf a few times a week, and who was an accomplished tennis player. Over the last few years Robert has been dedicated to taking care of Judy through her Parkinson's Disease. Bob was a great father, role model and friend to his son, Jim.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 2450 Atwood Avenue, with Fr. Michael Radowicz officiating.?Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass on Saturday at the church.? Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery.

