Sorge, Michael F.

MADISON - Michael F. Sorge (Mike, Mickey) passed away peacefully Sunday evening Feb. 2, 2020, at age 90.  A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 602 Everglade Drive, Madison, with Fr. Bart Timmerman presiding.  A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of Mass on Friday at the church.  Burial at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.  To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com

