PRAIRIE DU SAC—Kathleen Ann “Kate” Sorge, age 80, of Prairie du Sac, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Maplewood Nursing Home, Sauk City. She was born on June 5, 1939, at Richland Center Hospital, daughter of the late John and Marguerite (Clancy) Kinney. She married Michael “Mick” Sorge on June 10, 1961, at St. Phillips Catholic Church in Soldiers Grove. Kate was a member of St. Luke’s Parish in Plain. Survivors include her husband, Mick, of Prairie du Sac; one son, Michael (Lori) Sorge of Poynette; one daughter, Rita (Steve) Selden of Prairie du Sac; grandchildren, Kaylee, Claire, and Kelsey Selden, and Jordan and Mikayla Sorge. Many sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends also survive.
A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at ST. LUKE’S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Plain. Father John Silva will officiate with burial at St. Aloysius Cemetery in Sauk City. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at ST. LUKE’S CATHOLIC CHURCH and again on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. Online condolences available at hooversonfuneralhomes.com