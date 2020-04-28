Sorg, Dorothy M.

Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required.

In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

SAUK PRAIRIE - Dorothy M. Sorg, age 90, passed away at the Pines Assisted Living on Apr. 24, 2020. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, John E. Sorg; he preceded her in death.