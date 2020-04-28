Sorg, Dorothy M.

SAUK PRAIRIE - Dorothy M. Sorg, age 90, passed away at the Pines Assisted Living on Apr. 24, 2020. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, John E. Sorg; he preceded her in death.

A celebration of Dorothy’s life will be held at a later date. Interment will be held in the Harrisburg Cemetery.

