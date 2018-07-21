MADISON—Mary Lou Sorenson went to heaven on July 18, 2018, at the age of 91. She was born in North Freedom, Wis., to John and Louise (Bergman) Schara, German immigrants. Mary was the youngest of ten children, five brothers and four sisters. She grew up on the south side of Madison and had a very happy childhood even though growing up through the great depression. She graduated from Central High School and took a job with the State of Wisconsin DNR as a stenographer. Four of her brothers served in World War II.
Mary met the love of her life, Lyle C. Sorenson, a veteran of the Navy, while bowling at Plaza Lanes where he worked as a manual pin setter while attending University of Wisconsin. They were married in 1950, and enjoyed 68 years of marriage. They were loving and generous parents to their three children, Kristine, Bert and David. Mary stayed at home and provided a warm, nurturing environment for Lyle and the children. She was an excellent cook and renowned particularly for her delicious pies.
Mary Lou was an incredible mother-in-law to Kris’s husband Mark Saeger, Bert’s wife Janny and Dave’s wife Pat. She joyfully welcomed nine grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren into her family, cherishing each one. Her greatest joy was spending time with Lyle and her growing family.
Mary was a life long member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Madison. She spent countless hours volunteering there and serving in church organizations such as Philea and Lutheran Womens’ Missionary League (as it was known at the time.) She cooked and served regularly for a variety of occasions, including providing meals for confirmation students.
Mary also volunteered at Oakwood Lutheran Home and the House of Thrift, a fund raiser for Bethesda Lutheran Homes. Her other interests were playing cards, belonging to bridge and euchre groups, and bowling. She enjoyed serving as secretary/treasurer of her bowling league in Monona. Lyle and Mary faithfully attended concerts and sporting events for their children and grandchildren, as they were able. Mary and Lyle loved to travel. They took many family trips with the children and in retirement they traveled abroad. She visited all 50 states and many countries in her very blessed life.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; and her brothers, Walter, Ed, Ervin and John; and her sisters, Norma, Rose, Helen and Kathleen. She is survived by her brother, Robert Schara.
Mary had a life that mattered, and made a difference in the lives of others. She will be dearly missed by her surviving family, Lyle, Kristine (Mark) Saeger, Bert (Janice) Sorenson, David (Pat) Sorenson; and grandchildren, Karen(Andrew) Malone, Stephanie (Ryan) Osborn, Adam (Melanie) Sorenson, Ashley (Dustin) Deforest, Katlyn (Ryan) Farnum, Erik (Michelle) Sorenson, Grant (Kimberly) Sorenson, Anne Sorenson and Thomas Sorenson; and her 15 great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Heartland Hospice and Serenity Homes in Deforest, for their compassionate and skilled care of Mary, as she neared the end of her earthly life.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 23, 2018, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Monday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice of Madison or Immanuel Lutheran Church. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.