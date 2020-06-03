Sorenson, Margaret "Peggy" A.

Peggy was born on Dec. 23, 1940 the daughter of George and Dorothy (Bremmer) Jeffers in Prairie du Chien. She was united in marriage in 1973 and deeply loved by John “Dale” Sorenson. Peggy was a master needle pointer and gifted family and friends with her creations. Peggy could out answer anyone in trivia games, she was a voracious reader, movie buff and quick as a wit, always the smartest in the room. She was an amazing cook, loved music and bingo. Peggy had a heart of gold; she loved animals and would help any stray. Her family was blessed to have her, and she graced everyone in her life with love, comfort, support and a good laugh and story. She taught everyone how to love, laugh, gather and have fun. She was one in a million and we were all lucky to know her.