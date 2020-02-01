Sopko, Paul James, Sr.

MADISON - Paul James Sopko, Sr., age 80, passed away on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at his home with family by his side. He was born on Oct. 21, 1939, in Scranton, Pa. to parents, Michael and Pauline (Prosnak) Sopko. Paul grew up in Kearney, N.J. with two brothers and five sisters. As a young adult, he joined and proudly served in the U.S. Air Force ultimately being stationed at Truax Field in Madison. While stationed in Madison Paul, he met and married Jane Trachsler on May 2, 1961, making their home on the northside of Madison for over 55 years. He worked in carpentry and maintenance throughout his career and was skilled in many trades. Paul enjoyed being outdoors, often found searching for ‘treasures’ to either repair or scrap/recycle. He loved being a grandpa, spending time with his family and friends at their home away from home at Crooked River Campground in Montello, Wis. He was a generous person and always found a way to donate his time and help others. If someone needed advice or something was in need of repair, they would “go find Paul”. He shared compassion for children and animals – maintaining a large supply of stuffed animals to provide comfort to those in need, as well as always having a supply of treats for animals he encountered.
Paul is survived by his wife of nearly 59 years, Jane Sopko; son, Paul Sopko, Jr.; daughter, Patti (Rod) Meyer; daughter-in-law, Shelly Sopko; grandchildren, Kristi Sopko (Aaron Syphard), Ryan Sopko, Joshua Meyer; great-grandchildren, Karissa, Kylee, Carter, Kassie; twin brother, John Sopko; and beloved nieces and nephews.
You have free articles remaining.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. James Bigham and staff at UW Health Odana Atrium Clinic, as well as to Agrace HospiceCare.
A Funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. NOON on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, with Deacon Todd Martin presiding. Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until time of service on Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Pkwy., Fitchburg, WI 53711. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2418 N. Sherman Avenue
608-249-8257