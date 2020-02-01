Sopko, Paul James, Sr.

MADISON - Paul James Sopko, Sr., age 80, passed away on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at his home with family by his side. He was born on Oct. 21, 1939, in Scranton, Pa. to parents, Michael and Pauline (Prosnak) Sopko. Paul grew up in Kearney, N.J. with two brothers and five sisters. As a young adult, he joined and proudly served in the U.S. Air Force ultimately being stationed at Truax Field in Madison. While stationed in Madison Paul, he met and married Jane Trachsler on May 2, 1961, making their home on the northside of Madison for over 55 years. He worked in carpentry and maintenance throughout his career and was skilled in many trades. Paul enjoyed being outdoors, often found searching for ‘treasures’ to either repair or scrap/recycle. He loved being a grandpa, spending time with his family and friends at their home away from home at Crooked River Campground in Montello, Wis. He was a generous person and always found a way to donate his time and help others. If someone needed advice or something was in need of repair, they would “go find Paul”. He shared compassion for children and animals – maintaining a large supply of stuffed animals to provide comfort to those in need, as well as always having a supply of treats for animals he encountered.