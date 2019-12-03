WAUNAKEE—Donald and Colleen Soper, both age 87, of Waunakee died on Nov. 30, 2019. A full obituary will run in the Sunday Wisconsin State Journal. Saether Funeral Service in Blanchardville is assisting the family.

