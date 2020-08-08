Sonntag, Roberta Jean

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FITCHBURG — Roberta Jean Sonntag found peace on Aug. 5, 2020, when she was welcomed into God's loving embrace at the age of 76. Bobbie was born in Monroe, Wis., March 16, 1944, to her parents, Frank and Ruth (Halvorson) Bacon, and was raised in Milwaukee, Wis. Bobbie was the beloved wife of Robert Sonntag, who she married in 1965, and the mother of three children, Steve, Jeffery and Tom.

Bobbie went to Juneau High School in Milwaukee and graduated from Marquette dental school. Bobbie's kind nature and gentle touch suited her well through her career as a dental hygienist. Bobbie enjoyed outdoor activities like camping, hiking, and walking with family and friends. She had a real passion for quilting and painting. Her artistic talent and attention to detail is evident in the many quilts she made.

She was a loving and caring person, devoted wife, mother and friend, always thinking of others first. "To know her was to love her." Bobbie is survived by her husband, Bob; her children, Steve and Tom; her grandchildren, Courtney and Nick; and her brother and sister, Richard Bacon and Janis Nyka.