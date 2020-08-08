Sonntag, Roberta Jean

FITCHBURG — Roberta Jean Sonntag found peace on Aug. 5, 2020, when she was welcomed into God's loving embrace at the age of 76. Bobbie was born in Monroe, Wis., March 16, 1944, to her parents, Frank and Ruth (Halvorson) Bacon, and was raised in Milwaukee, Wis. Bobbie was the beloved wife of Robert Sonntag, who she married in 1965, and the mother of three children, Steve, Jeffery and Tom.
Bobbie went to Juneau High School in Milwaukee and graduated from Marquette dental school. Bobbie's kind nature and gentle touch suited her well through her career as a dental hygienist. Bobbie enjoyed outdoor activities like camping, hiking, and walking with family and friends. She had a real passion for quilting and painting. Her artistic talent and attention to detail is evident in the many quilts she made.
She was a loving and caring person, devoted wife, mother and friend, always thinking of others first. "To know her was to love her." Bobbie is survived by her husband, Bob; her children, Steve and Tom; her grandchildren, Courtney and Nick; and her brother and sister, Richard Bacon and Janis Nyka.
The family wishes to extend their extreme gratitude to all the staff of Agrace Hospice Care for their pleasant surroundings and dedicated care of Bobbie and to the Pastors of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church for their loving care extended to Bobbie and her family in her final weeks.
In Lieu of flowers and cards, donations may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church at 5701 Raymond Road Madison, WI 53711.
