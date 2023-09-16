Sondra Lee (Yotti) Steeb

Jan. 26, 1951 - Aug. 25, 2023

BARABOO - Sondra Lee (Yotti) Steeb of Baraboo, WI, born January 26, 1951, the eldest child to parents, Edward J. and Elizabeth J. (Beauchamp) Yotti, found peace, being reunited with her Lord and Father, on Friday morning, August 25, 2023, at the terrestrial age of 72.

Sunny, as she liked to be called, is survived by three daughters and six grandchildren: Jenniffer (Amanda) Steeb and Arwen, of Eagle River, AK; Jodie (Carl) Cook and Joshua and Cole (Renee), of Reedsburg, WI; Tracy (Chris) Chalupa, Victoria, Colin, and Aliah, of Davenport, IA; Dee (Yotti) and Mark Paoli, of Chassell, MI, and Mary and John Davis, of Kansas City, MO; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to her parents, Sondra was preceded in death by her only son, Timothy J. Steeb; siblings: Lance A. Yotti, Brad A. Yotti, Edward A. Yotti, and Elaine M. (Yotti) Nagle; and former husband and father to all of her children, Edward M. Steeb.

Private services will be held for the family.

Sondra ran a successful cleaning business for many years, enjoyed antiquing, hunting, cooking for her loved ones, and was always in the pursuit of furthering her education on a spiritual, cultural, and intellectual basis. She was a deeply religious and spiritual person and was also highly private and quite guarded, the depths of her known only to a few.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the ALD Foundation. Memorials can be made at www.aldfoundation.org.