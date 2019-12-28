Sommers, Joseph L.

OREGON - Joseph L. Sommers, born on Nov. 20, 1961, passed away at the age of 58 on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at home, as a result of multiple myeloma. Over the years, Joe was a manager of a homeless shelter, a social worker caring for the mentally ill and a criminal defense attorney.
You have free articles remaining.
He leaves behind his beloved wife of 32 years, Joan (Schaefer) Sommers; his children, Robert (Jessica), Therese (Dan) Breunig, Veronica, Clare, Martha Rose, Cosette, Patrick, Jack, Joanie, Kristelle, MaryJo, Dietrich and Oscar; and grandchildren, Lily, Irene, Victor, and Alfred Sommers, Edith, Sylvia, and Faye Breunig, and LeNora Sommers. He is also survived by his 12 siblings and their spouses; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Joan (Fitzpatrick) Sommers.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at HOLY MOTHER OF CONSOLATION CATHOLIC CHURCH, 651 N. Main St., Oregon, at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, with Father Randy Budnar presiding. Burial will follow the Mass at St. Mary's Cemetery in Oregon. A meal will follow burial at the church in Consolation Hall. Visitation will be held at the church from 12:15 p.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Oregon
Funeral & Cremation Care
1150 Park St.
(608) 835-3515