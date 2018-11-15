BRUNSWICK, Maine - Troy A. Solberg, age 48, loving father and devoted husband, passed on Nov. 12, 2018, after a year-long battle with Glioblastoma. He was born Dec. 28, 1969, in Madison, Wis., a son of Eugene and Sandra Busch Solberg. Troy grew up on the lakes of Madison, water skiing and rowing crew with the Mendota Rowing Club which led him to the Naval Academy. He rowed crew with the Naval Academy’s Heavyweight Rowing team, and worked with an Olympic lightweight development team in Boston at Riverside Rowing Club after graduation.
At commissioning, he service-selected aviation and spent his 20-year Naval career flying the P3 Orion in VP-10 and Special Ops Squadron VPU-1, before finishing his career in the VR-62 Reserve squadron flying the C-130.
While fly fishing was his true love and spending time on a stream with family and friends gave him complete joy, his community and supporting his kids and the youth surrounding him through scouting, sports programs and outdoor adventures was equally important. He was always quick with a kind word and encouragement for everyone in his path.
He is survived by his wife, Christine of Brunswick; his children, Quinn and Lila of Brunswick; his father Eugene Solberg of Chaska, Minn.; his mother, Sandra Solberg of Lady Lake, Fla.; two brothers, Eric Solberg of San Diego, Calif., Scott Solberg of Middleton, Wis.; a sister, Kim Solberg of Lady Lake, Fla.; several nieces and nephews.
Troy, Christine and their children have received an unbelievable amount of support from the entire town of Brunswick and could not imagine this journey without them.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at FIRST PARISH CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH, Maine St., Brunswick. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Run Brunswick, PO Box 823, Brunswick ME 04011 (runbrunswick.org), an organization devoted to providing track and field facilities to the youth of Brunswick, Maine.
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brackettfuneralhome.com.